Editor: I note with great disappointment that Lovettsville has incorporated the "affordable housing" fallacy in its updated Comprehensive Plan. We hoped that our town was better than this.
The term "affordable housing" has nothing whatsoever to do with making housing "affordable." Housing, like everything else in the world that people need or want, will naturally find the price that is affordable because the marketplace (absent monopolies) always adjusts itself such that buyers and sellers agree to a mutually beneficial exchange.
The term "affordable housing," as used today by progressive politicians, is just a nice way of saying "legalized theft of other people's labor and property." By it, Democrats typically mean either the use of taxpayer dollars to get people to live in localities or housing units that are beyond their means, or the forcible violation of the right of a property owner (e.g. through "rent control" or the requirement to build and rent or sell housing units below the market rate) to receive the property's actual market value in rent or sale. The idea of "affordable housing," would thrill Hitler's National Socialists, but it cannot be embraced by anyone who claims to care about justice.
Involuntary servitude is supposed to be illegal in the United States. Those who push "affordable housing" are really saying, "I have a right to force another person into involuntary servitude to me." It is for this exact reason that those calling for "affordable housing" today (Democrats) are typically of the same party (Democrats) who fought to preserve the institution of slavery up until the Civil War, in other words, those who said, "I have a right to force another person into involuntary servitude to me."
Americans should be better than this. We are a land of opportunity, where people freely choose their way and work with each other for mutual benefit. We ought not be a place where some people again are able to force others to toil on their behalf against their will. In addition to being utterly unjust, such policies hurt everyone, including those they purport to help.
I urge Lovettsville and other localities to take steps in future to remove all programs geared toward "affordable housing." We fought a Civil War to end such abuse of some groups of human beings by other groups of human beings. Democrats should be told a firm "No!" and be reminded that we really meant it when we ratified the 13th Amendment.
Daniel Brubaker, Lovettsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.