Editor: Public sector unions (“collective bargaining”) are a fraud against the taxpayers. The Loudoun Education Association is working tirelessly against the taxpayers and against the children of Loudoun County.
The union parasites are now making their big push to insinuate themselves in our public schools in a way that will have an incredibly negative effect into the foreseeable future. I would like to urge the people of Loudoun County to resist. I especially urge all teachers and other LCPS employees who have already signed cards calling for collective bargaining to rescind their support by formally withdrawing their signature.
Teacher unions are big businesses whose highest purpose is padding their own pockets. They ultimately do not care about the kids or about the teachers, and they certainly don’t care about the value to taxpayers. Collective bargaining in Loudoun will bring layers of negativity, harm to kids, waste, and inefficiency.
I listened to every pro-collective-bargaining speaker last week at LCPS, and not one made a valid case. Their arguments were non-sequiturs. I heard several say that collective bargaining would “enable LCPS to compete for (or retain) the best teachers.” Excuse me? What is preventing LCPS from doing that now? The answer is: Nothing. The School Board is completely free to adjust pay and benefits as they see fit to be competitive in the marketplace. No union is needed to “help” them do that.
I heard others claim that collective bargaining would give employees or experts a “seat at the table.” What? Every employee already has a seat at the table. Every employee already has the full right to negotiate their contract with LCPS. And, as above, nothing prevents the LCPS board from calling any expert they wish. How a teachers’ unions would be required for them to do so is beyond me.
A couple pro-Union speakers claimed that collective bargaining would “give workers a voice” or “allow” them to influence working conditions. Once again, these are old, tired union slogans. Nothing prevents any LCPS employee from having a voice or seeking improved working conditions. My goodness, they were expressing these concerns publicly.
If employees leave for greener pastures, the market will naturally require LCPS to increase pay or offer greater incentives to employment. This is how a just and fair employment system works. There is no need to entrench and empower a union to sap resources, harm kids, create an adversarial working environment, and otherwise work against the taxpayers. Collective bargaining in LCPS is exactly the opposite of what the people of Loudoun County need. It would be the very definition of injustice.
Daniel Brubaker, Lovettsville
