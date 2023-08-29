Editor: There is a new House of Delegates district in town. House District 30 is spliced out of four old districts. None of the four delegates are running for the new seat, making this a true opportunity for a true fresh start.
I will be voting for Pastor Rob Banse. As a pastor, Rob has sat shoulder-to-shoulder with families devastated by the cost of healthcare, with communities struggling to make ends meet, with women making difficult choices about pregnancy, and with individuals battling mental illness and substance abuse. Rob knows the issues facing our community and understands the importance of leading with compassion. Anger mongering and partisanship go against everything he stands for as a pastor.
His opponent, Mr. Geary Higgins, has been running for office for 20 years. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Mr. Higgins headlined at least one Stop the Steal Rally with Stewart Rhodes, who is now doing 18 years for his role in the January 6th insurrection. Higgins' extremist ideology distracts from the real needs of our families. Geary Higgins is not a common sense conservative.
I trust Pastor Rob to steer by his values. I trust him to build bridges across the aisle. I trust him to be an advocate for small towns and for all of his constituents. Richmond could badly use his perspective.
Dan Murphy, Middleburg
