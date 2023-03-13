Editor: We’re living through a challenging time. We’re reemerging from a pandemic only to be welcomed by staggering inflation, a hiccupping supply chain, and an unprovoked war in Ukraine that is wreaking a massive human toll and an economic one. But while these problems require immediate attention, I implore us not to forget the long game—specifically climate change that, if ignored, could negatively impact not only our county but our world.
It’s politically advantageous to focus only on the here and now as constituents demand immediate relief. The cost of living in Loudoun County has skyrocketed, with even our school system feeling the burn as inflation drives costs up by 34% in some areas. Local nonprofits also struggle to meet demand as people stay home due to soaring gas. Mobile Hope is delivering what they can to local families for free, so that our hardest hit families can use their money instead for rent and rising utility bills.
While the cost-of-living crises is painful, we cannot take our eye off climate change. True, Loudoun County isn’t at risk of sinking into an ocean anytime soon, but it’s already having an impact. According to NOAA, our county averages about five days over 95 degrees per year, but by 2070 we’ll be looking at an average of 30 to 50 days over 95. These high temperatures aren’t just uncomfortable and expensive but deadly, with over 100 Virginians dying from extreme heat from 2010 to 2019. And heat impacts us disproportionately, with our kids, pregnant women, and the elderly most at risk. Heat waves also disproportionately impacts our low-income residents, as they often live in areas with more buildings, less vegetation and in many cases, higher population density.
While we may not be fans of hotter weather, our insects are, with the warmer weather promising to provide ticks—Lyme disease-infested and otherwise—and mosquitos with longer biting seasons. Beyond hot weather, we’ll have more severe storms with high winds, heavy rain, and lightning. The extreme storm we had last June 22 resulted in dangerous downed power lines and firefighter injuries.
But what can be done? First, add goals to the county’s new Environment and Energy Work Plan approved last July. Let’s make that plan more actionable so we know where we’re going and can track progress. Secondly, let’s choose—at home and at our data centers—energy providers that offer more renewable energy. Simply by opting for a more climate-friendly energy mix, we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions ourselves and at our data centers, which use five times more energy than homes would in that same space.
In sum, while we’re battling inflation and a rocky global political environment, we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to local efforts to combat climate change. What may feel like a distant problem has had a profound impact on Loudoun County and will continue to do so if we don’t act today.
Courtney Partlow, Leesburg
Not a single prediction made by climate alarmists has ever come to pass. Ted Danson told us the oceans would be dead 30 years ago. In 2018 Saint Greta told us told us we'd all be dead by this year. She deleted that tweet a few days ago.
The idea that reducing the entire world to abject poverty and submitting to a self-appointed elite to manage our lives is going to be better for everyone is laughable. No one appointed Ms. Partlow and her ilk to run our affairs.
The attempt to sew panic has become a tired trope at this point and I doubt anyone other than Ms. Pien is buying this schtick any longer. Ms. Partlow needs to move on down the road and try to peddle her snake oil elsewhere. We're not buying here.
People just aren't as tough anymore. So of course some will die from the heat, mostly the elderly and obese.
When one lives in an 8000ft2 house with a heated in-ground pool, doesn't it kinda weaken the argument?
Kinda like when Bill Gates tells the world we all need go "green" while he flies around in one of his four private jets.
Downsize, then we can talk.
