Editor: I attended the Feb. 14 School Board meeting to encourage the board to be transparent and release the internal Blankenship and Keith report on the LCPS administration’s role in covering up sexual assault. Sadly, but not surprisingly, they choose not to do this while offering half-hearted, incoherent, self-serving, nonsense excuses for their reasoning why.
I stayed to listen to public comment after speaking, and there was a particular incident with a virtual caller that sums up the School Board in a single dropped call. The connection was poor and we couldn’t hear the woman speaking. After about 40 seconds of silence, the issue corrected and we caught the last couple seconds of her speech, but it was impossible to tell what she had been discussing. Chairman Ian Serotkin thanked her and moved on. He didn’t even attempt to tell her the board didn’t hear her comments, let alone offer her the time back to start over.
This is how much Mr. Serotkin (and his five cohorts) care about the opinion of the people they were elected to represent—they do not. This is how Serotkin and the past School Board chair have run meetings, with no feedback to indicate that they heard what the speaker said, and no follow-up phone call. It’s a stark contrast to a Board of Supervisors meeting where Chair Randall will engage with public speakers after they speak and follow-up with phone calls. I say this as someone who politically disagrees with Phyllis on probably everything. Even when there is disagreement, people want to know they were heard. The School Board could learn from her approach, but it is far too late for that now.
Getting back to the matter of Tiffany Polifko’s motion to release the report, the board voted against release with only John Beatty and Denise Corbo voting with Tiffany to give the public the transparency that has been asked for over the past nearly two years.
The opposition hid behind the guise of protecting student personal information. As new member Erika Ogedegbe put it, so much would have to be redacted that the “report would be met with skepticism and questions over what wasn’t being shared.”
Mrs. Ogedegbe’s statement of course is complete nonsense, since currently there is far more skepticism over nothing being shared. It’s ridiculous to try and say they can’t simply remove personally identifiable information about the students and release the report. It has already been in the news for near two years and in a grand jury report.
I also must mention that the case for protecting students falls apart when the mother of the victim was at the school board meeting demanding to deaf ears that the board release the report.
The board instead chose to protect the interest of a corrupt administration at all cost. Ian Serotkin, Atoosa Reaser, Brenda Sheridan, Jeff Morse, Harris Mahedavi, and Erika Ogedegbe won’t let anything interfere with the radical agenda LCPS has designed for our children, not even rape.
Colin Doniger, Leesburg
1 comment
Great point Colin. "public comments" at the School Board meeting are almost worthless because there is no give an take. Someone can say something cogent and passionate and at the end all they hear is "next speaker". In one ear and out the other. And the board wonders why people keep coming back and are still very upset?
Oh and up until the middle of last year none of the board members, to my knowledge, held town halls of their own where perhaps there could be some give and take with the public, except Andrew Hoyler. Good job Andrew. I went to several of his and the were very informative.
But the board finally cracked, they wanted to check town halls off their "list" because many people, including myself, demanded them. And what happened? Did they have town halls? Yes, four of them . . . but there was no Q & A! No one could ask questions of board members or the superintendent! Pathetic.
Btw, Tiffany Poliftko, who replaced Andrew this year had a town hall just a couple weeks ago. Good for her. I don't think any other board member has done the same.
If you are too lazy to conduct town halls to keep your constituents informed and allow them to ask questions, don't run for the School Board.
