Editor: What is “safe” and “affordable” housing? Does the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments know? The authors of the Metropolitan Washington Regional Fair Housing Plan Draft Executive Summary dated January 2023 clearly don’t. If they did, they would have included definitions for both in this summary.
That begs the question, why didn’t they? An organization that is so enthusiastic about defining the word “equity” to mean something different than what is in the Merriam-Webster dictionary should have invested the same rigor and gusto into defining “safe” and “affordable” in 29 pages that they did calling everyone who isn’t African American a racist. These 29 pages do nothing to inform the reader of actual root causes and are intended to pollute your mind with sleight of hand and parlor tricks to push an agenda. You are a racist if you don’t agree with their premises.
Bollocks and Balderdash!
Dwellings, be it apartments, multi or single-family homes are not safe based on race. They are safe based on craftsmanship, building materials, county codes, inspections and whether the county attorney’s office prosecutes criminals who terrorize criminals in high crime neighborhoods or lets them out with a slap on the wrist. They are also safe based on whether a federal Department of Justice and Homeland Security actually stop the flow of illegal aliens into our country.
I have lived in many parts of Fairfax and Loudoun County. Rent in this area has gone up, so have the costs of buying a home. The cause of this is supply and demand. When you flood a market with more people than products, costs go up. When you flood a market with more people, crime goes up. When you let people who commit crimes off, and tell cops not to chase criminals, more crimes happen. This didn’t require a report from MWCOG to figure out.
The real purpose of this report is to exert more government over you and your life. To create a non-existent problem out of thin air. To take more of your income based on a fake problem that requires more tax revenue to fix. Loudoun doesn’t have a NIMBY issue, Loudoun has a progressive board majority that is actively marching us toward a big government and control end state that no one should want. The last time the government said something was good for you killed a boat load of people and retarded the growth of your school kids by sticking them at home for almost two years.
Nothing in this report should be adopted by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. It’s full of false statements and built on false pretenses, and it’s so obvious a fifth grader can see it.
Christopher Rohland, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.