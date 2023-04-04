Editor: The Department of Environmental Quality is considering a variance that would allow data centers to run their diesel generators without having to adhere to the pollution controls normally necessary for non-emergencies and is considering this variance to only apply to Loudoun County. This means that Loudoun County residents will have to deal with increased air pollution. It is not hyperbolic to call this variance a threat to local public health.
The call to action here is this: Tell the DEQ not to proceed with this variance by using the DEQ's comment system: https://townhall.virginia.gov/l/comments.cfm?generalnoticeid=2563
The reasons to stop this variance are numerous:
- The variance would allow over 3lbs of particulate pollution (1.58 lbs each of PM10 and PM2.5) per hour, per generator. There are over 4,000 such generators in Loudoun. That's a lot of particulates considering we're talking about airborne matter smaller than 1/5th the thickness of a human hair. PM pollution causes respiratory illness, reduces lung function and increases cancer risk. Read more about particulate pollution here: https://www.lung.org/clean-air/outdoors/what-makes-air-unhealthy/particle-pollution or here: https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/particulate-matter-pm-basics
- The variance would also allow 44.69lbs of Nitrogen Oxides per hour per generator. Nitrogen Oxides are a family of poisonous, highly reactive gases. Evidence suggests that Nitrogen Dioxide causes asthma in children. Nitrogen Oxides also interact with water and oxygen in the atmosphere to form acid rain. More info on Nitrogen Oxides here: https://www.epa.gov/no2-pollution/basic-information-about-no2
- The variance only affects data centers in Loudoun County, but DEQ is not having a hearing in Loudoun. They're having one on April 6th at their office in Woodbridge, roughly an hour and a half drive away from Loudoun. I'd enoucrage folks from Loudoun to go to that hearing, but DEQ should have one here too. This is not a big ask and frankly DEQ should have thought of it themselves when the variance was limited to just Loudoun. Info on the hearing on the 6th is here:
https://www.deq.virginia.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/989/17/
- The public doesn't have enough information about the effects the variance could have and it doesn't seem like DEQ does either. There is no analysis or pollution monitoring that has been provided, no alternatives considered, no community outreach. The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) did some tremendous work to pull together the number of generators through FOIA requests, otherwise we wouldn't have that info either.
PEC has an excellent presentation on this that can be found here: https://www.pecva.org/work/energy-work/presentation-on-data-centers-potential-reliance-on-backup-diesel-generators/
- Climate Change. Running these data center generators will increase greenhouse gas emissions at a time when we need to be rapidly decreasing them.
One more thing: Loudoun Climate Project is monitoring PM10 and PM2.5 pollution. We started in 2021 and we have 8 monitors in Loudoun and more on the way. Our data is available at www.loudounclimate.org/air-monitoring and on www.purpleair.com. DEQ does have one monitor in Loudoun and that data is here: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/air/monitoring-assessments/air-quality-forecast
Chris Tandy, President, Loudoun Climate Project
"Climate " organizations would be much more credible if they presented balanced, complete information, rather than knee-jerk alarmist propaganda.
With China building hundreds of new coal power plants every year and India and other developing countries increasing emissions relentlessly, a slight change is the allowable emissions from backup data center generators will have NO practical impact on global emissions.
Data centers are critical for global commerce, communications and remote work which have substantial environmental benefits.
When you consider that the generators are for backup power, not primary power sources, the hours of operation and resulting pollution are minimal. In addition, when they are operating because power is down, less pollution is being generating from the electric companies that are also burning fossil fuels to generate electricity.
Much ado about nothing.
