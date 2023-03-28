Editor: Though still very early in the process, Republicans appear to be moving towards supporting Mr. Trump in his quest to be the party's nominee in 2024. This is extremely worrisome because of the immense threat to the American project his politics represents.
I am hoping that our local Loudoun County Republican Committee forges a different and more healthy path and becomes a beacon of light in the gathering storm.
I don't want Trump but I do want his policies (I like DeSAntis, a lot). I remember when Trump got elected and the left went nuts. "He's going to ruin the country!", "It's all over for America!". And yet, of course, that didn't happen. I asked my liberal doctor brother of mine, via text message, "what policies of Trump "ruined" the country?" "If he was so terrible you must have a whole list of policies". He texted back two days later, "to be honest, I can't name any major policies that have ruined the country, I just know I don't like him". lol. Typical liberal, all emotion and no facts.
BTW, I love how President Biden, before addressing the Christian school violence yesterday, came out and did a stand-up comedy routine. He joked about being Jill Biden's husband and about chocolate chip ice cream and then he got serious about what happened. This guy is simply too old to be president and K. Harris is certainly not qualified. Plus I believe she is high half the time when she speaks. I don't want Trump but I'll take him over these two car wrecks any day. Great job dems.
The republican party has better candidates then Trump. The man has no character and he's been a professional crook his whole adult life. If you want political extremism, he's your man.
I don't have a problem with Republicans supporting Trump for a second term as president. Let them shoot themselves in the foot. That will seal their fate & pave the way for a Democratic win on Nov. 5, 2024. By the way, with Scott Pio at the helm of the local Republican party -- I don't hold any great hope Loudoun Red will be a beacon of light for the country!
If it looks like a duck it could be Chris!
Ah, it is good to know "Loudoun Democrats Pretending to be Loudoun Conservatives" is still going strong.
I'm curious whether Mr. Stevenson will be supporting Joe Biden in 2024 and then Kamala Harris in 2028. That will be the true test of his convictions.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in P-ville.
