Editor: Fifty-three years of life, a careful though incomplete reading of history, and the burden of George Floyd's murder impel me to fully support a recalibration of how American history is taught in Loudoun County Public Schools.
This recalibration must insist that the dehumanizing, violent, and oppressive treatment of Blacks and Native Americans by Whites—reverberations of which remain with us today—be taught alongside the inspiring, positive, world-changing, and revolutionary people and events of the beautiful yet imperfect American experiment in self-government. Good does not exist without evil.
Here, I believe, we have nothing to fear: The truth will set us free.
Chris Stevenson, Purcellville
(3) comments
Would you mind sharing the grief you feel about American Indians owning Black slaves. Or Blacks owning other Blacks. Will that history be included, or will it be swept under the rug in your pursuit of your anti-White agenda?
And just so we're clear... slavery in the USA ended nearly 160 years ago.
I agree wholeheartedly with Chris Stevenson. America is a great country. But interwoven in its history are terrible deeds. We cannot sugarcoat history any longer. Loudoun Blue won't tolerate that. Happy MLK Day Loudoun!
Do you plan to include how most of the slaves in the Atlantic slave trade were captured and sold by other African nations/tribes? How about the Arabic slave trade coming from the eastern side of Africa? Or how the UK was one of the first (if not the first) nation to ban slavery? If you are going to talk about the truth... and I wholeheartedly agree with this... then tell all of it, not just what is convenient or politically expedient to you and your side.
