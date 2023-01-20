Editor: I would like to congratulate the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for passing its ground-breaking equity policy Jan. 17.
I was heartened to hear one of the six who voted for it, Supervisor Briskman, to immediately bring up systemic racism in our election system. I sincerely hope Chair Randall acts with equal swiftness to increase the Office of Elections with emergency funding to combat the systemic racism before the 2023 elections.
I ask that she direct this funding to be used to create a document control system with control numbers and titles for all processes and procedures for running elections, funds to be used for webservices to publish them publicly. There is also a critical need for funding of a web-based records management system much like the Board of Supervisors enjoys, where meetings are recorded and publicly available for the disadvantaged and disenfranchised voters can be allowed to see meetings and participate.
I also ask that she take swift and decisive action to rally all the faith leaders she had present on Jan. 17, to support a call of our entire community to contact the Committee on General Laws in the General Assembly. There is a most heinous and detritus bill in that committee aimed at further enabling systemic racism statewide. It is designed to limit our most disadvantaged communities at large from participating in our democratic processes by preventing them from actively engaging with their offices of elections. Let us all yell from the mountains and the valleys, that HB2242 is the very devil in the details that your proclamation seeks to exorcise.
Lastly, I implore you to have all fees related to the generation of Freedom of Information Act requests in the county be eliminated for all of the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. These harmful costs hurt these most disadvantaged among us. The board knows this from all the impassioned calls for affordable housing, and if those who are the most economically disadvantaged cannot afford meals because their rent is too high, they also cannot afford exorbitant costs related to FOIA request responses levied against them in an attempt to discourage and help them seek justice.
Not having the capabilities identified above allows the systemic racism to thrive and prevents our vibrant BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities to fully participate in government. We must act quickly and decisively, with resolve and purpose, to eliminate these scourges from our presence. Please let me know what you intend to do.
Chris Rohland, Leesburg
