Editor: Ian Serotkin is doing the right thing for Loudoun County by stepping down and not running for re-election.
Other people in leadership roles in the County should follow his leadership example for their efforts and participation in the very public and embarrassing events over the last four years. This includes Mike Turner, Juli Briskman, Phyllis Randall, Buta Biberaj, Denise Corbo, Atoosa Reaser, Harris Jeff Morse, Erika Ogedegbe, and Brenda Sheridan.
The people identified above have gone out of their way to censor and prohibit the dissemination of information the public has a right to related to all the clown show events in our schools. Their actions have thrust our schools into the public limelight in a very negative way. The incompetence and ineptitude should not be rewarded with another four-year term in any office including the one they currently occupy.
The worst things happen behind closed doors. Nothing exemplifies this better than the horrible things happening in our schools. Where the School Board members give themselves raises and toss scraps of challenge coins at the people actually doing the work.
I concede there does need to be a certain degree of privacy for victims of physical and sexual abuse, but that is not what is going on in our schools or other government positions. These people are actively working together to hide the truth from the light of day. The only goal is to save their own hides from public reprisals and maintain or obtain the next higher level of public office.
This isn’t a Republican vs. Democrat thing. This is these people have done an atrocious job managing problems in our county and being good stewards of our collective blood and treasure thing. It’s a mismanagement and incompetence thing.
There is a rot that is pervasive in our county government as a whole that most people don’t see, and why should they? You folks are out just trying to survive in a county that taxes you to death during an economy that is abysmal in a job market that looks like the great depression. Every day folks have more important things to worry about, and that is exactly what all the people above capitalized on. Your lack of attention.
It is no secret that being in public office turns people into morally and ethically corrupted self-serving individuals. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it does happen. Loudoun is no exception. From our Board of Supervisors who don’t hold each other accountable for violations of the Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct, to the active targeting of citizens who engage in free speech at School Board meetings, they aren’t serving you. Who ever heard of needing to show an ID at a School Board meeting to speak? These people have engaged in the fascism they pretend they claim they are protecting you from. It’s a lie and it’s time to fire them all.
Chris Rohland, Leesburg
(1) comment
Chris Rohland doesn't tap dance around how he feels. But I think he's being too harsh. The Parade of Horribles he conveys really aren't that bad. After all, Loudoun is considered the wealthiest county in the country. It's relatively safe to live here. Why all the doom-and-gloom, Mr. Rohland? Methinks the gentleman doth protest too much. Happy Presidents Day Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
