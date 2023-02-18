Editor: After the first IPPC report came out in 1989, I became concerned about global warming and this “existential threat.” Then Al Gore presented his hockey stick graph and that made me even more concerned.
So, over the past 30+ years I went about doing my own research and have concluded that while the planet is warming, it is not a “crisis.” People often recite the statistic that 97% of climate scientists believe man has an impact on global warming. That’s fine, I agree, but the consensus does not say the impact is a “crisis.”
Did you know:
- Life expectancy has gone from 63.9 in 1989 to 73.2 (UN)
- The world has added 2 billion people since 1998 (UN)
- The polar bear population has grown from 5,000 in 1960 to over 30K today (factset.com)
- Production of grains, vegetables, fruits and more have increased by 35 to 40 percent since 2000," (NASA)
- There were 500,000 extreme weather deaths in 1920 and 20,000 In 2017 (Intl disaster database)
- The worldwide death rate from droughts in the 1920s was 235 deaths a year per million people. That rate has fallen by 99% (reason.org)
- The death rate for floods in the 1930s was 204 deaths a year per million people. That rate has fallen by 98%. (reason.org)
So, humans aren’t dying, we are thriving.
The problem with calling climate change a “crisis” and acting on that assumption is the immorality of it—for three reasons.
First is the cost. Recently, the CBO projected annual US net interest costs would total $399 billion and nearly triple that in only a decade. This crowds out other important spending priorities. A Gallup survey from November ’22 showed the environment as the number 13 concern of the U.S. public. So why are we adding hundreds of billions of dollars to our debt, when climate change is not a priority of the American people? Politics? Our children will suffer for this.
The second is how we are denying hundreds of millions of people around the world access to cheap, reliable energy. These people are dying now, not 100 years from now. You can’t be both concerned about world-wide poverty and want zero emissions.
Third is the eco-anxiety we are causing our children. A recent survey of young people showed that 60% are very or extremely worried about climate change. Some have even decided to forgo having children because of this issue.
And then there is simply the un-reliability of wind and solar power, which I don’t have to explain. Some studies do show that wind and solar energy are now the cheapest form of energy. The problem is that for every wind and solar system you have, you need a fossil fuel system to back it up. Talk about expensive.
So no, climate change is hardly a “crisis.” And when I perform my own critical thinking analysis my overriding thought is that … the emperor has no clothes.
Chris Hodges, Broadlands
