Editor: Research has proven that a community engaged in local public education has a positive effect on student achievement. The increased involvement is strongly linked to faster literacy achievement, increased rates of students going on to higher education, and decreased rates of students dropping out of school.
It is imperative for School Board members to remember that as individuals elected to serve and represent the local community, they must work to meet the needs of the public and local school district. As a School Board member, it is not about your individual desires or goals, but the collective needs of the community.
That brings us to the situation regarding the independent review of the mishandling of the sexual assaults of two students by another student in two Loudoun County high schools. The fact is that 14 months after the report was completed by the School Board's attorneys, it still has not been released to the public. The public has a right to see that report.
At the Dec. 13, 2022, School Board meeting, five of the nine School Board members voiced support for releasing the report in the name of transparency. So why has it not been released? Why has waiving attorney-client privilege not even come up for a vote? In my opinion, it's about politics. The reason the chairman of the School Board, Ian Sorotkin, is not bringing this up for a vote is because it is an election year. It might hurt the re-election chances of certain members on the board. Is it possible he is actually putting politics ahead of student safety and the wishes of the community? Seems like it. If true, that is despicable. If not true, then what is the reason?
There were many people of the community at the Jan. 10 School Board meeting who spoke and requested that the report be released. The public obviously wants to see it. If mistakes were made, people need to be held accountable and learn from them.
I will remind Mr. Sorotkin that his allegiance is to the community and the children of LCPS, not his seat on the board. Being chairman for the School Board overseeing an LCPS system that has 83,000 students and 12,500 teachers and staff is an awesome responsibility and if he doesn't have the character and back bone to put the report to a vote, regardless of the consequences, he must resign.
Chris Hodges, Broadlands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.