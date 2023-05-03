Editor: Since 2022, Hillsboro has hosted two events that raised a total of $20,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts. Obviously, Ukraine has friends in Loudoun County pulling for Kyiv’s victory over the Russian invaders. Yet, 45 miles to Hillsboro’s east, we hear that Washington urged Kyiv not to attack targets inside Russia.
Such advice caused other countries to commit national suicide in the past.
From 1969 through 2013, I served in 20 armed conflicts. Starting in Vietnam, I knew that a country invaded from the outside cannot win a “defensive” war.
To win against outside aggression the aggrieved entity must conduct a counter-offensive impacting the invader’s territory. If the conflict becomes a war of attrition, the invaded party generally loses.
In 1974-75, South Vietnam planned to carry the war into North Vietnam after the U.S. withdrew its combat forces in 1973. Washington adamantly informed Saigon that if it did so, all U.S. military support would be withdrawn immediately. The South Vietnamese had no choice but to fight defensively, lose ground, and eventually fall to the Hanoi invaders. It was national suicide.
Laos was felled by Washington’s Paris Peace Talk agreements requiring American advisors and support to be withdrawn even as North Vietnamese, Chinese, and Soviet advisors remained to support a Pathet Lao takeover.
Cambodia met its end when the Ford Administration reneged on promises to continue to supply ammunition to the Cambodian Army after the Embassy evacuated on April 5, 1975. The Cambodians fought until they ran out of ammunition. When defenders pleaded over radios for resupplies, U.S advisors in Thailand told them they were on their own. The Killing Fields was their fate.
Six months later, the Soviets surged into Africa. Pro-West UNITA guerrillas were on the verge of victory in Angola and Cuban Expeditionary Forces were preparing to evacuate. However, Congress halted all support for UNITA, leaving the country mired in a decades-long, Moscow-inspired civil war that could have been avoided.
U.S. advice twice set Iraqis on the road to perdition. In 1991, the U.S. and its allies spent millions of dollars fomenting a Kurdish and Shi'ia uprising against Saddam Hussain. When these populations rebelled, they were left exposed because the U.S. did not disarm Saddam at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm.
During Operation Iraqi Freedom, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld instructed Ambassador Paul Bremer to dismantle the national government and its military, leaving the entire country defenseless against foreign invaders from radical Islamists. Iraq collapsed.
I can verify the above scenarios because I was present in those events and privy to decisions that ran counter to military wisdom and common sense.
For Ukraine to avoid defeat, Kiev must be provided with overwhelming offensive weapons to drive out the Russians. The Ukrainians understand that imperative and have articulated it as a vital national security interest.
While Vladimir Putin holds the West at bay with threats to expand the war, it is left to Ukraine to fight fire with fire. If Russia persists in bombing Ukraine’s capital and major cities, then Kiev has every right to return the favor by striking inside Russia—not in ways that harm civilians—but that hit at Putin’s military, intelligence, and political bastions.
The Ukrainians are not just fighting for their lives, but with their lives. To ask them to refrain from inflicting pain inside Russia will lead to Ukraine’s defeat.
Chip Beck, Hillsboro
(1) comment
Chip,,
You are asking the most obvious question1 Why in the world would people who are being killed every day not strike AT THE HEART OF THE ATTACKER. Is it possible that our federal gov't mandated this for support? THAT IS CRUEL! Is Hunter waiting for a check or some other BS reason?
