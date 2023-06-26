Editor: As many are already aware, downtown Leesburg’s posted speed limit has been reduced from 25 mph to 20 in several areas.
The study this decision hinged on notes pedestrian safety with narrow roads and limited intersection sight distances, both valid points. But it also shows an average speed of 21 mph prior to the change, and that NHTSA data reveals pedestrian deaths have increased 52.9 percent nationwide and 59.5 percent in Virginia between 2009 and 2018.
While great attention’s been paid to distracted driving, less has been given distracted walking. Just the other day (outside Loudoun), I saw a pedestrian cross a gas station entryway staring down at his phone, completely oblivious to the car then turning in. He looked up only after reaching the other side, visibly startled at seeing it.
The awareness issue gets worse with quieter hybrid or electric vehicles. That’s why a few places in the states have made it illegal to cross the street while using your phone.
Observations plus the NHTSA acknowledge their role with both drivers and pedestrians in causing accidents. Shouldn’t our laws?
Charles Smith, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.