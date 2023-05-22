Editor: I have lived in Loudoun County for five years. It is the richest county in the USA. Unfortunately, it has become a garbage can of data centers.
They are everywhere. Not only are they unsightly it the wires and large electronic terminal stations are an eyesore. These data centers are gigantic and can easily be a city block long.
Loudoun County used to be a gorgeous, forested area spotted with houses. There is no benefit to the people who live around these centers, and we certainly don’t need the money. I can’t help wondering who is approving them and if, somehow, there are donations by these companies to elected officials. The people who live there do not want them.
Please help stop this destruction of our once beautiful community. Only an investigation of this matter will help. If you think I am exaggerating, just drive around Loudoun County Parkway and around Waxpool Drive and see for yourself.
Charlene Wilson, Ashburn
According to the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce:
Economic Benefits
The Data Center industry generates over $500 million in tax revenues for Loudoun County.
The industry was responsible for 22,883 Loudoun jobs in Loudoun in 2021.
This includes 4,000 workers directly employed by data centers, 12,197 jobs supported by the industry and 6,686 construction jobs.
The taxes paid by data center companies is enough to fund the entire County operations budget.
Without those tax revenues, the average Loudoun homeowner would pay between $1,500-$2,000 in additional real and personal property taxes every year.
https://www.loudounchamber.org/talking-points/
Wishing for Loudoun bucolic pastures and idyllic views of natural landscapes is a nice but it is a pipe dream.
In the real world, most of the land in Loudoun is privately owned and owners to have the right to use their land for for their enjoyment and profit.
Although the county has some limited ability to restrict what landowners can do with their land, in reality most of the land occupied by data center would otherwise be developed into townhomes, condos, industrial parks, strip malls etc.
Each of these alternative uses contribute their own unique form of visual blight and don't provide nearly the tax revenue of data centers, especially housing which contributes less in tax revenue than they require in county services.
Most municipalities would jump at the chance to host data centers which are lucrative sources of tax revenue, that support other county services and even land acquisition for parks. And these centers don't generate much traffic , don't require much county services like schools, and are a relatively clean industrial use.
The board of supervisors approved some master plan that essentially "Fairfaxed" Eastern and South Eastern Loudoun County. The problem is not enough residents really know what the board is approving until it is too late. And the board often simply shrugs its collective shoulders and tells residents they can do nothing about the "master plan" that they approved. It's like they somehow escape responsibility for the actions they have taken each and every time something goes wrong. The board is constantly engaged in boondoggles like Segra Field and the Silver Line and approving massive, high-density developments where infrastructure won't support it.
We need a fundamental overhaul of the board's "plans" and we will need a new board to get that started. Remember this at the next election. Elections have consequences and some of those consequences are decreased quality of life in this part of the county.
I couldn't agree more with Charlene Wilson. Loudoun is the Land of Love. It's known across the country for its picturesque scenery. Now we have a glut of data centers. I implore the supervisors & anyone else with influence to put a stop to this desecration. Please allow whatever is left of Loudoun's beauty to remain undisturbed!
Should have seen it before Ashburn was built out...
