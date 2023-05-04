Editor: In a recent school board meeting for Loudoun County Public Schools, a school board member and union supporters cited a study which allegedly proved that collective bargaining for teachers led to better student experiences and outcomes.
However, the study found no direct correlation between collective bargaining for teachers and improved student experiences and outcomes, and upon further investigation, the study originated from the union-affiliated Learning Policy Institute (LPI).
LPI, whose research is quoted as a major cause of support for collective bargaining, is not an impartial or neutral source. LPI’s report listed unions as some of its major supporters, such as the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), NEA, and union-backed Economic Policy Institute (whose board chair is AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler).
LPI CEO Linda Darling-Hammond has worked with the labor movement since at least 2008.
AFT President Randi Weingarten cited Darling-Hammond’s work in a letter to the editor to the New York Times in 2008 and said, “Linda Darling-Hammond has worked with the A.F.T. on projects going back decades to implement lessons from the best research and real-life experience for the benefit of students and teachers in America’s classrooms.”
Darling-Hammond also co-authored a 2010 study “Problems with the use of student test scores to evaluate teachers,” with multiple vocal union supporters including Diane Ravitch. The study was published by EPI. It claimed that there “is simply no shortcut to the identification and removal of ineffective teachers” yet student test scores should not be used to evaluate teachers.
She was a keynote speaker for the NEA’s “Share My Lesson” conference in 2020 and spoke about social justice and equity issues, such as the controversial practice of “integrating social emotional learning ... to empower all students.”
AFT published an article written by Darling-Hammond in 2021, which highlighted how “progressive educators have long sought to transform schools” and recommended new education practices, such as the discipline-light method of “restorative practices.”
Not only did union supporters in Loudoun County cite a biased study, but they also failed to acknowledge empirical research that demonstrates negative impacts of collective bargaining.
One study, “The Long-run Effects of Teacher Collective Bargaining,” found “strong evidence that teacher collective bargaining has a negative effect on students’ earnings as adults,” where students who attend a school under collective bargaining “for all 12 years of schooling reduces later earnings by $795 dollars per year.”
The Fordham Institute noted that the same study discovered “that collective bargaining led to fewer work hours per week, which the analysts tie to lower labor market participation rates.” And male students suffered “significant reductions in adult wages of $2,134 per year” or 3.9% reduction in annual earnings.
Randall Eberts’ study, “Teachers Unions and Student Performance: Help or Hindrance?”, pointed out that collective bargaining leads to “mixed” student performance. Eberts stated that average students “perform better” on standardized tests, but “low-achieving and high-achieving students perform worse.” Adding insult to injury, the mixed student performance comes at a 15% higher cost because of collective bargaining, which means taxpayers are paying extra for uneven student outcomes.
While the school board and union have failed to provide teachers with unbiased information, Loudoun County teachers deserve to know all of the facts when it comes time to vote on union representation.
Brigette Herbst, Americans for Fair Treatment
