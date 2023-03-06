Editor: As we face another Board of Supervisors election period, I have to ask if the minimum expectations have been met.
Yes, I ran as an independent taking no donations from anyone against two opponents, with nearly $1 million campaigns, who I believed to be less competent.
For those who are too busy with normal life to spend an hour on Election Day voting, I want to ask what part of non-participation are you proud of? Rt. 15 north of Leesburg widening was approved and budgeted yet not one additional inch of blacktop has been placed. Amazon, Microsoft and Google have added tens of millions to our budget, yet we can’t seem to get our property tax rate close to the rest of Virginia. The largest component of our budget is LCPS, yet this board instead of earning their stipend (for a part time) job evaluating it chose to just give them a fixed percentage of the collected budget. The largest taxpayers (by assets) in Loudoun pay no taxes or reduced taxes, while residential homeowners get no such breaks. Nobody is stewarding our tax dollars, rather they are just spending it.
Loudoun County is made up of many different cultures, but one thing is clear. Most of the residents were not born in Loudoun so why would reparations for slavery be a priority for the Board of Supervisors when most residents probably grew up in “northern” states? Does anyone remember the first push of this board after getting elected? It was bi-directional—take over the Sheriff Office and take down 100-plus-year-old statues. Is that a priority for residents?
Wake up and vote this time and stop voting on party lines but choose quality candidates.
Bob Ohneiser, Lucketts
Welcome back to the Republican Party, Bob!
