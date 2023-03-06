Editor: We need to define what is and is not antisemitism.
I was very disappointed to hear about the seven Democratic Senators who killed SB 1252 in committee. The bill, which passed in the Virginia House of Delegates, codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism for purposes of understanding when antisemitic discrimination occurs.
My state senator, Sen. Jennifer Boysko, despite her commitment to equality and support for marginalized constituents, was one of the no votes. Why? Because she and others fell for a red herring logical fallacy that IHRA's definition of antisemitism chills speech that criticizes Israeli policy. Believe me, it does not. I’m both Jewish and a Zionist who strongly believes in the right of Israel to exist. However, I regularly criticize Netanyahu’s racist anti-Arab policies and Israel's human rights violations. Obviously, that doesn’t make me antisemitic. Nor does IHRA's definition of antisemitism prevent me from speaking my mind.
The IHRA specifically addresses what kind of speech amounts to antisemitism. And it’s very important to understand why certain statements rise to the level of antisemitism while others do not. The IHRA definition explains that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country” is never antisemitic. However, it is antisemitic hate speech to hold Jewish people collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel or to call for an end of Israel’s existence.
I’ve taught Judaics and Jewish values to local eighth through 10th graders for the past six years at my synagogue. Over the past four years, my students have described an increasing amount of antisemitic bullying. Because of this, I’ve expanded my lessons on antisemitism every single year, heavily relying on IHRA's teaching materials to help students understand what is and what is not antisemitism.
The problem is that antisemitic movements like Boycott Divest and Sanction ("BDS") conflate two very different types of anti-Israel statements and use propaganda to convince legislators that pro-Palestinian speech is being chilled.
BDS’s members will (and I don’t disagree) often denounce Israeli actions as racist or too extreme. Such criticisms against the policies of Israel are clearly permissible under the IHRA definition.
However, statements by BDS members that de-legitimize Israel's very existence are most definitely antisemitic. BDS-type groups will often deny Israel’s right to exist claiming that Israel was invalidly formed as an “imperialistic colonial state." Antisemitic movements like BDS advance outright lies denying ANY legitimate Jewish connection to our traditional Jewish homeland. These types of erasure are absolutely antisemitic.
Apparently, our leaders find it difficult to distinguish between statements denying the right of Jews or Israel to exist with statements criticizing Israeli human rights violations. I would love it if any one of them could attend one of my Sunday classes, meet my students, and learn with them as we dissect what is and is not antisemitism.
I implore our Judiciary Committee to revisit its refusal to define antisemitism for fear that criticism of Israeli policy would be. They’ve been unwittingly duped. And Virginia deserves better.
Bari Barton Cooper, Brambleton
I was very young when the Munich Olympics happened in 1972. It was my first exposure to raw anti-Semitism. Palestinian guerillas killed 11 Jewish athletes. And German officials did very little to help. Since then, I've come to realize Israel isn't always a victim. Yes, sometimes Israel needs to be criticized. I hope Virginia legislators can sort through this current dispute & arrive at a satisfactory resolution.
