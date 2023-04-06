Editor: With the month of Ramadan underway, it's a really exciting time for me and other Muslims around the world. But it's also a time when I get a lot of questions about fasting.
Being in high school, I often find that other students don't always understand what fasting means. They ask how we fast for thirty days, when humans can't survive without food for more than three days? Sometimes I am asked "not even water?" Nope! But I explain it’s only for the full day as we start our fast before sunrise and then break it at sunset.
Even though I sometimes get frustrated with these questions, I remind myself that this is an opportunity to help other people understand this practice because it might not be obvious to them.
Similar to intermittent fasting, fasting in Ramadan is safe and a practice done in many religions like Judaism and Christianity for thousands of years. Fasting is an opportunity for Muslims to focus on prayer, have compassion for those in poverty, and practice patience. Since I'm only 15 and still growing and developing, I'm not required to fast daily. But that doesn't mean I miss out on the Ramadan spirit.
During this month, I also get to focus more on prayer, volunteering, and charity. At the end of the month, we get to celebrate with a holiday called Eid ul Fitr.
So even if you're not Muslim, may God protect us and help us strive to achieve our goals in Ramadan and beyond.
Asifah Mirza, Sterling
