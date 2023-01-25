Editor: I am certain that I am not alone in my outrage that 10 guns could be so easily stolen from an Ashburn firing range. I believe this is not far from a residential community, based on previous issues.
Why were the firearms not secured in a safe of some sort? Everyone knows we have a major problem with violence involving gunfire, especially involving young people. Judging from the time of theft and size of one of the thieves shown in the surveillance photos, it’s likely that this theft was perpetrated by a teenager.
As a former teacher, I am extremely concerned about the priorities and lack of preparedness by too many young people. Adults are not supporting and guiding this generation enough to meet the challenges of 2023. Schools need more guidance counselors and programs that teach practical skills.
And let’s not overlook elementary age children. Of my 43 years, I taught for 25 years at the elementary level, and the number of children in need of counseling, even in a suburban semi-middle class school, would astound the general population. As for the 6-year-old child in southern Virginia who shot his teacher, it is obvious from his previous behavior that he suffered from severe anti-social feelings. Why was he not being helped in a specialized setting?
Having his parents accompany him to the class is useless and tragic, as we can see. At minimum when they suspected he had brought a gun to school, he should have been removed from the classroom setting so he could not harm anyone. What if he had fired at multiple students, too?
Antonia Zorrilla, Ashburn
