Editor: On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was in a windowless room (#1E677), in the Pentagon working as a Department of the Army civilian in the plans and operations division of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management.
That fateful morning found most of my coworkers and me staring in disbelief at our supervisor's TV. When the first plane hit one of the Twin Towers some of us thought it was a possible accident. But when the second plane hit the second tower, we realized it was no accident.
I called my wife Anna at her office in Loudoun County. As soon as I finished the call, I heard a "vump" sound reminiscent of incoming artillery rounds I had heard in Germany at the Grafenwoeher Training Area and later in Vietnam. My first thought was that a nearby outside wall had fallen where workmen had been reinforcing the building. It didn’t occur to me that the "vump" had anything to do with what had just happened in New York.
Then someone said in a loud voice, "Evacuate.” We all got up calmly. We took our personal items with us and started out of Room 1E677. We walked down one hallway only to be turned around because there was smoke.
I didn’t know how I would get home. I found someone with a cell phone who let me use it to call Anna, but I could not get through since all cell towers were overloaded. I followed instructions to move away from the building. But which way? I did not want to go into Washington, DC, because if there were more attacks, then DC had many potential targets. I headed toward the airport to try to get on the shuttle that runs between Reagan National and Dulles.
After another 15 minutes of walking I found myself in the lobby of the Crystal City Marriott standing in line to use their pay phone. Everyone in the lobby using the pay phone was very polite. They took only a few minutes to make their calls. When I finally was able to talk to Anna, she was upset. She had tried to call me back at the Pentagon, but could not get through.
I felt that the only way to get home was on the Metro to the West Falls Church Station where Anna could pick me up. I was hesitant because of the sarin gas attack that had taken place in the Tokyo subway system a few years before. What if the terrorists wanted us to take the subway so they could gas us? I finally got to the West Falls Church station and called Anna.
Shortly after I returned home, I received a call from my team leader checking on my status. He informed me that two of my co-workers, Carole Singlaub and Sandy Taylor, were missing. I learned later that they had been killed in the plane crash. I also learned that one of the officers with whom I worked, LTC Brian Birdwell, was severely burned and hospitalized.
On Friday, Sept. 14, President Bush led an ecumenical service at the National Cathedral. He reminded us that although we believed that the terrorists who flew the planes into the Pentagon and Twin Towers were Muslim, we should not make the assumption that all Muslims are terrorists. Shortly after the attacks, all the members of Congress stood on the steps of the Capitol and sang “God Bless America” together. TV ads showed people of different backgrounds, ethnicities, and religious preferences. They said four words: “We are all Americans.”
Today, many members of Congress are uncivil to one another and beholden to special interests, not to the country as a whole. I recall how on 9/11 we were courteous to one another on the streets; we actually stopped at stop signs and followed speed limits. We attended memorial services. We were all Americans.
On the anniversary of the attack, I am asking if, once again, we can say, “We are all Americans.”
Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg
(1) comment
The chair of Loudoun County has stated that me and mine are her enemy thus my answer to your question is NO!
