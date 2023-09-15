Editor: I was surprised to read that the “law and order” governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, would “preemtively” pardon Scott Smith, a man who was duly arrested by a Republican sheriff after a magistrate issued arrest warrants, and prosecuted.
So is this action an attempt to shield a Republican sheriff from having to testify in court? Even Mr. Smith wanted the case to go to trial.
So from now on if we do not agree with what is being said at a meeting, we are free to physically attack that person and resist any attempt by law enforcement to control the situation? Again, why has the governor acted as judge and jury to short cut this case?
Why?
Because Election Day is Nov. 7, that is why.
Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg
(2) comments
Considering the one and the same intersection of "Loudoun Love Warriors" and local democrat politicians, you might want to sit this one out Tony.
I usually agree with Anthony Fasolo. But on this issue, I respectfully disagree. Yes, Youngkin is a hypocrite. He's for law & order unless he's the one breaking the law. But in the case of Scott Smith -- I think the gentleman has suffered enough. It's time for him to move on with his life, rather than be a symbolic martyr for the Right Wing. Good luck to Mr. Smith in his future endeavors!
