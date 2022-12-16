Editor: On Tuesday, amid scandal and chaos, the Loudoun School Board voted on an attendance boundary change that will result in hundreds of middle and high school students being moved from their current schools, separated from their friends, taken out of their school sports teams, bands, choirs, and extracurricular clubs.
This is not the comprehensive plan needed to fix the system wide overcrowding problems. Rather, it is yet another hasty fix that will push the problems down the road a few years, when our children will undoubtedly be forced to go through this process again. Much has been said about the mental health of our students and the importance of giving them stability after years of disruption. The small changes in student populations brought by this plan are simply not worth the cost to our children.
In our case, the decision is also geographically illogical. It will require us to drive directly past Loudoun County High School, then an additional 2.5 miles north to Tuscarora. The bus routes to our neighborhood are already unreliable, and I expect that this plan will only make the problem worse.
The School Board currently has a massive credibility problem. I do not believe they were capable of giving this vote the attention it deserves considering the direct impact it will have on hundreds of children. I implore them to reverse their decision and reconsider when they are able to give their full attention to plan a countywide solution in school attendance zoning problems.
Even families who were not directly impacted by this vote should be outraged that the School Board saw fit to make these consequential changes while engulfed in a crisis. I hope that they will join their voices with ours to reverse this ill-conceived plan.
Annemarie Strickland, Leesburg
(1) comment
I think it may be summed up thusly: They. Don't. Care.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.