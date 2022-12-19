Editor: From the get-go when Governor Youngkin signed an executive order enabling Attorney General Jason Miyares to do a grand jury investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools handling of the assaults of two female students the prior year, the Democrats who control the Board of Supervisors and School Board have criticized the probe and the School Board went to court to quash the whole investigation.
This Board of Supervisors and School Board showed no concern for these two girls over the past 18 months until Dec. 5. The liberal Board of Supervisor members had an opportunity to walk to walk—not just talk the talk when the assaults made headlines. Instead, they defended the School Board, remained silent and staged a walk out in February at the Virginia Association of Counties meeting while the deputy AG was speaking about the grand jury which the supervisors felt was politically motivated.
As a candidate for Ashburn District Supervisor and a domestic abuse survivor, I can assure you that I will hold the Ashburn supervisor and the liberal board members accountable for their actions over the past year.
I chose to keep my story private over the years but the behavior of both boards this past year has left me no choice but to speak up in defense of all victims of assault and abuse. People who have gone through abuse and assault know the hurt, the pain, and scars that can last a lifetime.
Chair Randall says the girls deserve counseling for their scars. I don’t trust LCPS to even make the offer. So perhaps instead of giving themselves a raise, the board should set up a fund for those two girls. It is clear the board is no friend to victims of assault and abuse if it does not fit their ideology or narrative. Compassion, kindness, support and understanding should be shown to every victim no matter what.
It is not OK to treat victims the way those two girls were treated. The behavior the Board of Supervisors and the School Board showed the two victims and their families over this past year is disgusting and I will not let the people of Ashburn and Loudoun forget the behavior of their representation. Assault and abuse is not political—it’s a tragedy.
Ana Quijano, Ashburn
