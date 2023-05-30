Editor: I received a flyer from Buta Biberaj entitled “FOOL ME ONCE SHAME ON YOU.” On one side there were scary pictures of Donald Trump and George Bush (who I didn’t even know are also apparently running for Commonwealth Attorney in Loudoun County).
On the other side were various charges against Elizabeth Lancaster, her primary opponent, none of which had anything to do with her actual qualifications for the office, but focused on how she once worked with Republicans and even gave them money. So what? I’m a Democrat and I have done the same thing as at the local level; we all should want the best person elected regardless of party.
To me the heading might better have read “Ms. BIBERAJ, SHAME ON YOU.”
It is the bigger picture that most concerns me as our elections become more negative. Candidates should never forget that we all live and work together in Loudoun County. Your opponent may next be on a board or commission and you will need to work together. As a minimum you don’t want to have to run down an aisle at the grocery store to avoid having to look an opponent you slandered in the eye.
It does not have to be this way. In 1991 I ran, and lost, for chair of the Loudoun Board of Supervisors and my opponent was the late George Barton. We debated 28 times with our distinctly different visions for the future of the county and in the process became friends as we stood around waiting for parades to start and at other events. Even while we continued to disagree on issues. His campaign manager, the late Paul Ziluca, became a friend and colleague for 25 years on many important projects in the county.
The lesson here is that the political process should be based on each candidate’s vision for the future, not vague dirt on the opponent. In the process the voters get a clear choice. And the county can obtain the benefits of both candidates in the years ahead.
Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill
(3) comments
Mr. Van Huyck is correct; it doesn't have to be this way. What he points out, perhaps inadvertently, is the current local democrats are not the democrats of 1991, 2001, or even 2010. Today, they are far left wing zealots, (with the exception of one) who are committed to a radical agenda that does nothing for the day to day needs of Loudoun residents. They hold zero Loudoun values, such as respect for differing views, civility, and a simple sense of neighborhood.
I too long for a return of the times where policy differences were left in the board room, and we all friends and neighbors.
Alas, it's not to be. The majority of local elected democrats pursue one thing; political party power over all else. They desire nothing more than to tell us what to do, what to think, how to live, and steal our tax money in greater amounts in order to feed bloated and increasingly inefficient government.
Buta received nearly a million dollars from an out-of-state billionaire last election. (I've learned that it would be anti-Semitic for me to name the donor, apparently).
Additionally, her team... meaning the LCDC... ran an organized smear campaign against her opponent.
I'm not saying both sides don't do it, but Loudoun CA's is truly a piece of work when it comes to local politics.
I'm thankful that she faces a legitimate challenge from within her party and a very solid candidate from the opposition.
We deserve better than the current CA.
Not often I agree with Al but criminals choice for Commonwealth Attorney, Buta!
My choice in the democrat primary Elizabeth Lancaster she puts criminals in jail, imagine that!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.