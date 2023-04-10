Editor: I've been hearing that Loudoun County data centers have been pursuing an exemption on emissions for their generators, in anticipation of needing to run them extensively in the event of a utility power shortage.
I sincerely hope that this exemption is not granted.
I understand that data centers need to be "up 24/7" and that we all rely on the services they provide. But I don't think Loudoun residents' air quality should be sacrificed for savings on the expense of having emissions-compliant generators; that should be a cost borne by the data centers.
The situation also suggests a failure of the county planning process: If there is not enough power for the data centers, why were they allowed to be built in the first place?
Please don't jeopardize our health for corporate profits.
Albert Lingelbach, Sterling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.