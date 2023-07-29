Editor: I listened to the public hearing on the draft zoning ordinance and the fifty plus speakers who cared enough to participate during almost five hours of 2.5-minute mini-talks. Many speakers were specific and expressed sharp and clear opinions and had obviously given the matter a lot of thought.
However, the entire evening could be boiled down to two requests. 1) More flexibility so my firm, whatever its product, will be less encumbered by zoning regulations regardless of the policies of the Loudoun 2019 Plan. 2) Maintain sufficient regulation that the quality of life of existing residents will not be destroyed by Loudoun’s booming economy.
Now it is up to our Board of Supervisors to decide how these two positions should be balanced and guide the final zoning language.
To assist them in making this fundamental decision I recommend they start by discussing the Goals, Purpose, and Intent of the Draft Zoning Ordinance before them. (Chapter 1, 1.01 Title, Purpose and Intent). Here is a paraphrase of what they will find:
B. Purpose and Intent: “The zoning ordinance is enacted to promote the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Loudoun County.” And it lists 13 specific things the zoning ordinance is “designed to do:”
1. Guide growth in accordance with the General Plan and Transportation Plan.
2. Protect the established character and the social and economic wellbeing of both public and private property.
3. Provide for adequate light, air, convenient access and safety from fire, flood, and other dangers.
4. Reduce or prevent congestion on public streets.
5. Facilitate the creation of convenient, attractive, and harmonious community.
6. Expedite the provision of public facilities and services (summary of text)
7. Protect against destruction of or encroachment upon historic areas.
8. Protect against overcrowding of land, undue population density in relation to existing or available community facilities (plus more protections)
9. Encourage economic development activities that provide desirable development and enlarge the tax base.
10. (fair proffers from developers)
11. Provide for the preservation of agricultural and forestall land and other land throughout the county for the protection of the natural environment, such as habitats, ecological systems and natural resources.
12. (protect airports)
13. Provide for and promote attainable housing for Loudoun County residents.
As our supervisors take up each issue, I hope they will ask themselves: Does this honor or violate the purpose and intent of the draft Zoning Ordinance?
By my count, 10 of the 13 things a zoning ordinance is designed to do is protect the existing residents of Loudoun County and maintain their high quality of life. And the other three through appropriate zoning regulations can be made harmonious with the other ten, but not if we blow away our standards, let unlimited zoning modifications occur at the whim or the applicant, and let short term profits take priority over long term quality.
Let us remember that Loudoun is a special place with unique assets which is the reason we have such development pressure. As the Board of Supervisors starts the final deliberations on the draft zoning ordinance, we recognize that they are our elected representatives chosen by us to make decisions in the public interest.
Al Van Huyck, Round Hill
