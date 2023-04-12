Editor: Renss Greene has reported on the Loudoun Together summit held April 11, 2023 in his usual thorough and accurate style. All should praise the Town Council of Middleburg for hosting this important group of over 100 people bringing many ideas for the development past and future of Loudoun County.
For those who did not attend I suggest you read the excellent, long article in Loudoun Now, but if you want to save time I offer my one minute summary:
1. Everyone loves Loudoun and thinks it is a wonderful place to "live, work, and play."
2. Led by Chuck Kuhn, one group of speakers pointed out that if Loudoun does not continue to "Grow it will Die." While another group, to summarize, said "If we continue to Grow we will Die."
3. All agreed that "affordable housing" was desperately needed but we need to limit the total amount of housing. Somehow missing the point that "affordable housing" is in fact housing.
4. All agreed that the Rural West is a great asset which must be preserved as it provides benefits for the entire County in its rural tourism, historic towns and villages, its active farms and equine industry.
But nobody focused on the fact that Eastern Loudoun with its massive data center industry, the projected growth around Metro, and the new focus on imposing high density urban style housing on what was once family oriented low density planned communities will result in total build-out of the East and a compromised quality of life. All of which will put enormous pressure to open up the west for development if the sentiment we "must continue to grow or we die" prevails.
The Summit was a great start and the issues have been raised, but we cannot leave the dichotomy unresolved. Let's have the next summit begin the difficult task of finding the balance needed to secure a bright future for Loudoun and its residents both East and West.
Al Van Huyck, Round Hill
