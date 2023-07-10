Editor: In the July 6 edition of Loudoun Now an article appeared under the headline "890 incidents of hate speech, racial slurs at Schools last year." This cold fact as presented seems like a harsh criticism of our Loudoun student body.
All can agree that hate speech is unacceptable in the schools and workplaces of Loudoun County. But before we give the impression that our students are racist and out of control it might be useful to provide some context.
There are 83,000 students in Loudoun Schools each attending for 180 days and allowing for absences we are talking about 14 million student days at our 99 schools. Against this background, 890 incidents of hate speech are a minuscule amount of students and incidents, and probably reflects views they learned from their parents.
Absolutely the schools need a firm response to hate speech and those students who practice it should be held to account. But it is equally important to recognize the vast majority of our students and their parents have moved beyond this sort of mindless prejudice.
As someone, now 90, I have lived through the really dark days of racial prejudice. So it moves me to speak out when I feel, not all, but most of the general population has moved on, yet little recognition of this is shown in today's commentary.
While much remains to be done, it is not wrong to praise how far we have come on matters of race, women's equality, and the LGBT community.
Al Van Huyck, Round Hill
Al Van Huyck is sadly mistaken if he believes only 890 incidents of hate speech occurred at LCPS last year. That may be the correct figure for the incidents reported. But for every incident reported, I'd venture to say there are 1,000 incidents that go unreported. Please don't be so naiive, Mr. Van Huyck!
It's easy to "debunk" some statistic when you can simply make up any number you want and claim it is "science." I say there are 10,000 incidents for every reported incident! So there, prove me wrong!
