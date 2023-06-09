By recently filing for our union election and saying in one voice that we want to join together in SEIU Virginia 512, Loudoun County employees have taken a powerful step in building an economy that works for all. But this monumental step is not the final one in our journey. When the time comes, we must vote yes for our union and get closer to what we all want: a strong union contract.
I’ve worked for Loudoun County for 23 years; all in the Department of Information Technology. I really enjoy what I do and take great pride in coming to work every day to help make this great county run smoothly. You don’t stay in a job for 23 years unless it means a lot to you. I travel all over Loudoun, interacting with hundreds of employees across many different departments. I love when I’m able to troubleshoot tech issues and then watch frustrations melt away, replaced by big smiles.
There is also a serious side to my job. Like when I help fix the computer system for our fire department. If their computers are not working, how will they be able to receive calls properly and handle emergencies? Thankfully that will not happen because my co-workers and I get the job done. We also take turns staffing 24-hour, on-call service because tech issues don’t sleep.
We do important work but it’s often unnoticed. Unfortunately, that’s the case for many Loudoun County employees; we provide essential services but are often treated with a lack of appreciation. Seemingly arbitrary decisions about staffing levels, job classifications, and compensation are often not fair to experienced and dedicated long-time employees.
But this unfairness stops now. In our union SEIU Virginia 512, we will finally have a voice to improve our workplaces, wages, and benefits. I also feel a strong sense of solidarity with the part-time workforce in the county. These employees give their all and yet they don’t have any benefits or job security and their hourly pay is not enough for them to make ends meet in this expensive area. That’s why we need a strong union contract so that all Loudoun County employees can be at their best.
In my over two decades in this position, I have witnessed rapid growth and technological advancements that have made Loudoun County one of the best places to live in the country. It’s time to make it one of the best places to work, too. Once we vote for our union and win our first contract, a huge weight will be lifted off our shoulders and we can focus on our jobs knowing that we have stability and a say in the decisions that impact us.
Residents should know that this development will make things better; with a voice, we can improve services and attract and retain the best possible employees. We will work in collaboration with county leaders to ensure that Loudoun is a great place to live and work and that should make us all proud.
Fidelis Kpaduwa is a Loudoun County employee with the Department of Information Technology and a member of the Loudoun Chapter of SEIU Virginia 512. He lives in Ashburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.