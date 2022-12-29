Editor: On Dec 23, Ms. Berg, an English Teacher in Loudoun County schools, provided an object lesson on why parents needed Policy 5055.
While parents already have the right to review materials and get substitute texts for their children, Policy 5055 will allow at least 30 days written notice that materials deemed explicit are to be used in lessons. Parents can then review the materials and opt-out.
This is a better policy prescription for parents, given that it provides a notice prompting already very busy parents to review sexually explicit materials in their children's curriculum. If the material is as innocent, as Ms. Berg claims, then she shouldn't worry about parents choosing for themselves.
Ms. Berg's letter asserts that Policy 5055 will undermine "the expertise and professionalism of English teachers …" This is as laughable as it is arrogant. A reasonable amount of censorship is proper in every facet of our society, particularly where our activist educators cannot resist the urge to litter our school libraries with garbage literature like “Lawn Boy,” “Gender Queer,” and more.
Perhaps Loudoun County educators should take their medicine and recognize in the wake of the special grand jury the public has lost faith in the judgment of leaders in our schools. Policy prescriptions are necessary where their professional judgment fails.
Ms. Berg's letter also highlights another challenge Loudoun's parents face. The activist educators in Loudoun County view everything about their jobs through a progressive political lens. According to Ms. Berg, her colleagues cry with outrage at the mere idea parents require better reporting criteria. These grieving, activist educators are convinced parents concerned with strengthening sexually explicit material reporting procedures are, in her words, just a "fringe subset of parents and political groups". As if the concern of Loudoun County parents isn't genuine and is just all politically motivated. Ms. Berg's paranoia here betrays her own motives.
Loudoun County has quite a chore to get these partisan activists out of our classrooms. We are paying for our children to be educated in core subjects to prepare them to be great citizens and contributors to civil society. Instead, Ms. Berg and her ilk have proven themselves to be stubborn, overly political, and activist-driven indoctrinators who demand we pay their salaries without accepting any parental influence on education policy in the very county where we live. These partisan indoctrinators behave like spoiled brats who have enjoyed doing as they wish in our classrooms for far too long.
I'm confident parents in Loudoun County will keep fighting to focus education on core subjects to help our children earn their portion of our American dream.
Scott Goodspeed, Leesburg
(3) comments
Sigh. So should we start allowing bullying of LGBT kids again? Is that the big thing the right is concerned about?
With all due respect, Scott Goodspeed is overreacting. No one is indoctrinating children. LCPS is merely keeping up with the times. Does Mr. Goodspeed want us to go back to the 40s & 50s, when LCPS students were taught that enslaved individuals were satisfied with their lot in life? Does he want us to teach that LGBTs are second-class citizens who shouldn't be permitted to marry the person they love? In my humble opinion, that would be indoctrination. That's not what LCPS is doing. Happy New Year Loudoun!
The problems in Loudoun County Public Schools goes much deeper than the board and staff. Frankly, I'm not sure these problems can be addressed successfully over the coming decade. We homeschooled our children to prevent the kind of indoctrination that Ms. Berg and her union demand. Parents have the right to decide what their children are exposed to in public schools. I don't say this lightly but parents need to take their children out of public schools. And the fact that Ms. Berg and her ilk don't want you to know what is happening in these classrooms ought to be sufficient evidence to prompt parents to seek alternative education.
