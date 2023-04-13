On the 101st day of its term, the Purcellville Town Council experienced the abrupt departure of its second town manager. That came just weeks after its longtime town attorney left and a few months after the planning director resigned.
What is particularly remarkable about John Anzivino’s decision to quit in the middle of Tuesday night’s council meeting—that itself an unprecedented action—is that the veteran municipal manager was brought into the post on an interim basis with the specific goals of strengthening the town’s management structure and helping the new council accomplish its goals—as well as to help them find the next town manager to carry those accomplishments forward.
He was tapped for that job after being contracted last year to provide a candid, independent management assessment and to review the town’s staffing needs.
He was brought in as a fixer.
What is clear now—and apparently became crystal clear to Mr. Anzivino on Tuesday night—is that the council has little interest in improving the town’s management, or really accepting contrary advice from any source.
“It’s obvious that you can handle this on your own,” Mr. Anzivino said. No doubt the town’s elected leaders missed the defeated sarcasm from the veteran consultant unaccustomed to failure in his chosen craft.
For now, the council is on its own.
It has a budget to adopt without a town manager. It’s in the midst of a top-priority Zoning Ordinance re-write without a planning director. It has replaced a veteran municipal attorney with a contractor who specializes in education and litigation. It has alienated the county government. And it has to find a qualified town manager willing to step into a work environment that has demonstrated an unlikelihood of facilitating success.
Thus ends the council’s first 100 days.
I feel sorry for the good citizens of Purcellville, but they elected them and will reap what they sew.
Anyone n their right mind wouldn’t want to work for this disaster of a Council. This is only the beginning, 3 years and 8 months of this sinking ship. If it lasts that long. Something needs to be done and soon. They are going to bankrupt Purcellville. Funny part is Stanley is ruling like a dictator and I’m sure he criticized President Trump for doing the same. Hmmmm.
A sobering recounting of failure of the new "leadership" team. Of course the previous 2,920 days were not much different in their approach with the sacking of the Town Manager, Planning Director and Police Chief. Perhaps it is time for the Blue Ridge Leader to stop meddling in the town elections with their assembled slates of candidates.
