It used to be that the biggest debate in setting the school calendar was whether classes would start before or after Labor Day. Starting before Labor Day was controversial in those days, but that’s no longer a factor as we creep ever closer to a mid-August start.
Instead, the point of contention among School Board members in recent years is whether to add Veterans Day to the growing list of school holidays. For some, that seems like a no-brainer. Currently, it’s the only time classes are held as normal on a national holiday.
But Veterans Day is not intended to be a normal national holiday. It’s rarely a three-day weekend to provide time for a quick family vacation. It’s a day to honor all those who have served in the miliary and to reflect on the sacrifices they—and their families—have made in the nation’s defense.
In our schools, the day is marked with special programs and tributes that often bring veterans into the classrooms or auditoriums. Sometimes it’s an opportunity to share their experiences. Other times, it’s just a rare opportunity to be able to visit their child at school. Regardless, it’s a valuable opportunity to build connections and learn the value of service.
Advocates of adding the school holiday have argued there’s more value in the kids being home to mark the holiday together and that the experience would be just as impactful.
There’s scant evidence of that.
On Monday, May 29, Loudouners will gather in the courthouse square and at other community gatherings around the county, to reflect—not on those who served in the military—but on those who gave their last full measure of devotion for the freedom of their neighbors. If typical, several hundred people will attend, some may bring their out-of-class children along.
The overwhelming majority, however, will be otherwise engaged—perhaps cooking up hotdogs or braving the season’s first chilly dip in the swimming pool.
Students would be better served on Nov. 11 by getting one more day out of class? It’s a tough case to make.
