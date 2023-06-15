There are lots of things we want our town governments to do well. There are few things they must do without failure. Water and sewer service is on that very short list.
Police service? Not required. Parks? Not required. Farm markets? Movie nights? Concerts? Not required. Trash pickup? Not required, but you do want to make sure that happens.
The delivery of potable water and the treatment of sewage is a whole different category. Losing the service for a few hours is a significant inconvenience; longer than that, it’s a health threat. Longer still, it moves to disaster status.
Each budget season, town councils wrestle the investment required to ensure the efficient operation of their aging or growing systems. Raising utility rates—like taxes, and sometimes more so—is never a popular option.
Most towns strive to take a long view with a schedule of modest annual rates that provide predictability and stability for both the utility system and the rate payers. Hard choices come when the needs of the system outpace that gradual revenue growth. It’s then that town leaders are faced with the choice between political expediency and community responsibility.
While some town leaders seek to avoid that responsibility by promoting a search for creative magic bullet solutions, utilities are better suited to simple math—the costs are totaled and divided among the users.
The practice of skimping on this critical infrastructure with the short-term goal of keeping user charges artificially low often is equated to kicking the can down a road. In most cases, it should be viewed as a game of hot potato. Which future town council or town manager will be on the hook when some long-ignored system fails? It’s not a game worth playing.
