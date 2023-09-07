The Board of Supervisors this week continued its clumsy reaction to the flap stirred by three of its members traveling together on an economic development trip to western Africa.
Now, they’ve initiated a study of travel policies used by other surrounding jurisdictions, as well as the federal government. That would be fine if the debate spurred by the Ghana trip was about how supervisors should have traveled. Maybe some of it is—over which airplane seats to sit in and which hotels to book.
But we know the travel policies of other jurisdictions will be remarkably similar to those applied in Loudoun’s government. These public sector guidelines are fairly well established.
The real question being asked by constituents is not how supervisors should travel, but why they should travel—perhaps, if they should travel.
So far, only the policy changes proposed by Supervisor Umstattd address the core issue.
Key to her proposal was that supervisors and their district office staff members travel internationally only if their physical presence is required to close a deal. It also would require the full Board of Supervisors to formally approve in advance any travel itinerary and the estimated costs of any county-funded travel by supervisors or their staff members, requiring that only costs deemed essential to enacting a formal relationship with a foreign jurisdiction or the actual recruitment of a foreign business be funded. Further, the policy would permit only the supervisor whose signature is required to use tax dollars collected in Loudoun County for travel to and from, or entrance into, the site where a formal signing of documents occurs.
That prudent, fiscally responsible definition of essential travel would go a long way to stave off criticisms of supervisors jetting off to vacation lands on taxpayers’ dimes.
