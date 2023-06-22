At this point in the election cycle, it always is gratifying to see the number of community members who are willing to step up to take on the hard challenges our local government leaders face. That dedication is appreciated even more in this heated political climate where civility often is viewed as a weakness rather than an expectation.
But setting the ballot for November’s election is only the first step.
Over the next four months, voters have a lot of work to do to learn about the qualifications and priorities of the candidates. Each voter will have 11 races for state and county government posts to evaluate; very few are uncontested, and some have three candidates in the running.
Running for the School Board isn’t just about combating or promoting the next concept in wokeness; it’s about setting bus schedules and reviewing construction plans and approving procurement contracts. Serving on the Board of Supervisors isn’t just about setting the tax rates and welcoming or repelling more data centers. It’s a lot of long land use hearings and debates over zoning mumbo-jumbo. The county sheriff isn’t as much about crime-fighting as it is managing a large workforce operating in dangerous conditions.
Those entering the race because of their passion for the latest political hot button may not have the slightest interest—or aptitude—for the other 99% of the job they're signing up for. Or they just might be the community-oriented game-changers we’ve been looking for.
That’s what the voters need to know before they head to the polls. There are 138 days left to complete that assessment.
