Once a body known for its strict fiscal discipline, this General Assembly appears certain to carry its months-long budget impasse into the next fiscal year.
This inability to come to terms with an election-year spending plan isn’t linked to legislators’ fears over making tough or controversial belt-tightening choices; they simply have too much money. They can’t agree who they should give it back to or how to spend it.
It’s a problem rooted in conservative planning during a period of significant economic uncertainty when the biennial budget was created a year ago, resulting in a now $3 billion surplus. It’s a good problem to have as the economic uncertainty continues to grow. But that is a challenge that will be faced by the next legislature, after voters make their decisions on all 140 seats in November.
Prudent fiscal policies suggest surpluses be dedicated to one-time expenses. Tax rebates, correctly, are on the table. There’s also a long list of infrastructure projects on state and local to-do lists that would fit the bill for surplus funding. Remember when the state government built roads? Perhaps more politically popular are the partisan pushes for tax rate cuts and increased spending on new programs and personnel. But these represent longer term obligations that effectively become baked into future budgets. They typically are not mid-course corrections, but deliberate policy commitments with an expectation of sustainability that has yet to be demonstrated.
Actions this legislature takes (or doesn’t) can help or hinder next year’s state leaders in preparing for potentially leaner times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.