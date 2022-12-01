Remember when the biggest obstacle to providing affordable housing was NIMBYism? Leaders attempting tackle the issue today face a more complex collection of competing forces.
Beyond the market-driven price spikes, house hunters now see residences once within their reach instead being reserved for visiting tourists, converted into more upscale dwellings or simply torn down to make room for another McMansion. While the number of high-density apartment or condo communities has increased, so have the prices required to move into them. And as incomes increase, the cost of housing continues to outpace the raises.
It is that environment in which elected and community leaders are again pushing for practical solutions. The alarm is sounding all the way from the governor’s mansion to the local town council chambers. It’s now a priority for business owners as much as it has been for social service providers.
As we know from previous efforts over the past several decades, there are no easy solutions. Areas of progress and programs with promise largely have been dwarfed by the overwhelming need.
As communities work to preserve their existing stock of affordable housing and spur new opportunities, they’ll have to embrace a variety of approaches, likely including both increased funding and new zoning flexibility, to accomplish their goals. Some backyards may be put back in play, as well.
As the debate continues in the months ahead, we should remember that the easiest way to make housing more affordable is to for the community to become a less desirable place to live, work or visit. Instead, doing the hard work to meet this critical need is worth the investment.
