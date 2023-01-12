The School Board this week kicked off its annual budget deliberations while operating with an interim superintendent amid an uncertain economic outlook. So far, even in a year with remarkably little enrollment growth expected, it’s pretty business as usual—across-the-board raises, more costs for opening new schools, and the launch of a few new extra programs.
What is different this year is the implementation of a new Board of Supervisors policy in which it seeks to take a hands-off approach in the annual school funding debate. The move to base the amount of local transfer on a predetermined percentage of local tax collections may indeed depoliticize the debate, but it is unclear whether it will promote fiscal discipline in the largest portion of the local spending plan.
The situation became more complex when making the switch from having School Board members appointed by each elected county supervisor to having School Board members elected directly by voters. Taxing authority did not transfer over. It remained—and remains—the job of county supervisors to control the purse strings.
That established an inherent conflict. School Board members generally get elected on platforms of increasing pay and expanding or improving programs. They serve a constituency that wants them to provide more. It is the supervisors who have the responsibility to set a reasonable tax rate, an exercise that hinges on what the government will do without. And in years when supervisors opt not to provide schools with the full requested annual increase, they are further hamstrung by a statutory prohibition on directing the School Board on specific changes to its budget. And if a School Board reacts to a shortfall by choosing to increase class sizes rather than reduce the size of staff raises, it’s supervisors who might take the heat.
That, we assume, is the merit supervisors find in the automatic tax split system—it removes them from funding decisions over which they have little control.
However, it also abdicates an important check on the School Board’s power and may even undermine the needs of the general county government, particularly in years like this when population growth is expected to outpace school enrollment growth.
The fixed-split funding approach may make for a politically expedient election year budget season, but there’s no assurance it will result in a better budget.
