It didn’t take long after the first hint that Daniel Snyder may truly be on his way out of the NFL owners club for enthusiasm about bringing the Commanders’ new home to Loudoun to resurface, with other jurisdictions around the DMV also showing signs of the fever.
It is important to remember that the concerns surrounding any stadium deal go beyond the perceived toxicity level of the ownership group. These are decades-long “partnerships” that require balance between the benefit enjoyed by the team owners and those accrued to the surrounding community. That’s not easily achieved and certainly not what was on the table the last time the General Assembly started putting its creativity to work on the issue. Critical to any stadium discussions is that local leaders be included in the foundational talks.
While a past version of the county’s comprehensive plan once designated locations that would be suitable for such a use, that hasn’t been on the community development priority list for decades. It is unclear how a stadium would fulfill the planning goals in place today. Affordable housing? High quality jobs? Better traffic management? Would it reduce taxes on homeowners?
With the Washington football team poised to sell (again) for a record high price, it is clear team owners win. It is the responsibility of state and local leaders advocating a new partnership to ensure that the community wins as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.