Traditionally, the foundations of the county government’s procurement process have been fairly straightforward: get the highest quality product or service at the lowest price, and use local vendors when possible. Value for the local taxpayer ranked as the highest concern in the deliberations.
As the Board of Supervisors moves ahead with plans for a pilot construction project that would require the use of union labor, advocates express confidence it would result in a better project, while also appearing to be, at least in part, pursuing a social experiment with the belief that it would result in better jobs or higher pay for the workers employed in the endeavor.
The exercise comes during an already challenging time for the construction industry with high supply costs and labor shortages. Even under the traditional contract conditions, the trend has been for fewer companies to be bidding on projects and for project prices to climb sharply.
Consistently through the board’s discussions on this topic, the county staff has warned that requiring a project labor agreement would be expected to increase cost further while limiting the number of qualified contractors and possibly excluding local businesses from the participating.
A process that results in higher costs, less competition and potentially reduced local benefits doesn’t sound like a recipe for success. It sounds like still higher taxes are in store for the local folks.
The purpose of a pilot project is to offer proof of concept one way or another. These supervisors will hold the responsibility for the outcome when ribbon-cutting day arrives.
For the record, the starting point, according to the adopted budget, is an $89.6 million project set for completion in fiscal year 2027.
