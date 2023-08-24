During a recent business forum, a county supervisor floated the notion that small nuclear reactors are likely to be the next step in feeding the ever-growing energy needs of Loudoun’s ever-growing inventory of data centers.
Use of this technology isn’t being viewed in industry circles in a conceptual way. Rather the questions are focused on how—and how soon—it can be deployed.
This comes to light as Dominion Energy kicks off construction of its massive solar array on the Dulles Airport property. The project is expected to generate enough juice to power more than 18,000 homes.
Also underway are community talks about the latest plans to run high-capacity power lines along Rt. 7, to feed the next frontier of data centers as developers move west to open land in Leesburg, and perhaps beyond.
Loudoun leaders in recent years have spent time on energy planning, but that effort has focused on reducing the government’s carbon footprint and incorporating the latest eco-friendly technologies into its buildings and vehicle fleets. It may be time to look even deeper.
For decades, county planners have sought to limit the scale of development to the capacity of infrastructure. Chiefly, that has been water and sewer service availability. To a lesser extent, roads have been a factor. Sometimes, a case is made concerning schools and other government services.
Now it may be time to add electricity into that formula.
If we are reaching a point where there is no more room for new, bigger power lines or electricity substations—as a shift to backyard nuclear plants would suggest—shouldn’t we question how far to allow the building boom to roll on?
Lots of people talking a good game about small nuclear plants in Loudoun.
But when push comes to shove, they'll be the ones screaming NIMBY!!! if/when an actual proposal comes down the pike.
