The governor and members of the General Assembly once again are taking a celebratory victory lap to tout budget surpluses and tax rebates.
Holding down taxes is (or should be) a core government function. However, the General Assembly has transformed that duty into a bipartisan sport—one played on a field where it holds a significant advantage over the commonwealth’s localities.
This year, local governments find themselves again having to pick up the tab when the state leaders sidestep their commitments. This time it is education funding and mental health treatment. Add those costs to the millions of local dollars residents pay to build state roads—not just through the various tolls, taxes and fees imposed on motorists across the region, but local taxes contributed on top of that.
That passing down of funding responsibility only exacerbates the inattention to fiscal discipline closer to home. Yes, the state government should cover the $7.4 million gap attributed to a budgeting error, but our local leaders also could have found at least that amount to cut somewhere in the $2.6 billion combined schools and general county government operating budgets. Instead, the General Assembly’s failure was converted directly into a local tax increase.
This fall voters will choose representatives to fill all 140 assembly seats—Loudoun residents will pick seven of them. It would be refreshing to send a delegation that put a priority on delivering state funding for state services, rather than passing the bill down for others to pay.
(0) comments
