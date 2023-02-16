We’ve asked several times about the inexplicable push by county government leaders to unionize the public workforce: How will collective bargaining improve services, increase operational efficiencies, or benefit residents and businesses?
While those benefits continue to remain unclear, a new concern is added to the mix.
This week, striking bus workers in a battle with a private contractor amped up the pressure for county supervisors to intercede on their behalf. Their incentive? A threat to cut off campaign contributions—in an election year no less.
Perhaps it is better to insert this classic image of union bosses wielding power early in the negotiation process. It’ll be one more thing county supervisors and School Board members won’t be able to claim to be surprised about after they’ve committed the government to this path.
