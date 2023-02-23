As county supervisors open this season’s budget talks, they again are faced with a proposal to invest local tax dollars to provide services the state government is grossly underfunding.
Should Loudoun County spend $16.6 million to construct a Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Center and later millions more to staff it? According to early analysis by the county staff, that may be the best option to save on the climbing expenses resulting from a lack of mental health services across the commonwealth.
Although never a funding priority, in recent years state leaders have watched without urgency as treatment facilities closed or scaled back operations in the face of staffing shortages—at a time when concerns about mental health have only grown.
Gov. Youngkin attempted to address the “crisis” this year, rolling out a $230 million proposal to expand services. According to his stats, almost 1.5 million Virginians have some form of mental health challenge, 340,000 with serious conditions. Yet six out of 10 afflicted adults received no treatment.
The governor’s budget request did include funding for crisis centers like the one proposed in this year’s county budget, but only earmarked $58 million statewide for those services. Another $20 million was requested for mobile crisis units.
The acknowledgment of the state’s responsibility is a welcome step forward. But if it is not matched with adequate funding, no credit should be sought—or awarded—for addressing the need.
Loudoun County taxpayers already have picked up a significant portion of the state government’s road construction responsibility—forced to take that action to maintain a functional transportation system needed to keep the commonwealth’s core economic engine running. Today, fully one half of the general county government construction budget is for transportation. In addition to $26 million in pay-as-you-go local tax funding, the fiscal year 2024 construction budget includes another $64 million from regional taxes and fees. Revenues from state sources, including federal pass-through grants, total barely $10 million.
That local funding approach cannot be the model for mental health services. We can’t afford to let state leaders off the hook yet again.
