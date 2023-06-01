Announcements are expected as early as next week for the selections of the next-up leaders for two of the toughest public sector jobs in Loudoun.
The School Board spent much of last month evaluating the finalists for the superintendent post even as the controversy that cost the last superintendent his job continues into its third year. Not only will the winning candidate be stepping into a school division being held in the national spotlight on culture war issues and facing a credibility crisis locally, he or she will be working for a substantially—perhaps entirely—new School Board within a matter of months.
The Purcellville Town Council spent much of last month sparring with the interim town manager—continuing the behavior that drove away the prior two men to hold the post—while also evaluating at least three candidates seeking to step into the job on a permanent basis.
Although these posts have acted more as revolving doors in recent years, both were once known for the stability and dependability of their leadership. Loudoun’s school district long had a national reputation for the high-quality education it offered; now that’s not the image being portrayed beyond the county borders. And Purcellville’s triple-A bond rating—a rarity among municipalities of its size—wasn’t achieved in an atmosphere of management chaos.
Under these circumstances, the possibility that there are qualified applicants seeking to be considered for the posts at all would represent some sort of accomplishment amid the dysfunction.
