Every decade or so it seems our local political parties increasingly chase fringe agendas that simply are lost on the core electorate. Now with one pox-on-both-of-your-parties candidate already out of the box, 2023 could be one of those years.
Pendulum swings have long been a hallmark of Loudoun politics. They are most often caused by party leaders who fritter away their ballot box successes by gradually pushing more extreme policies that eventually alienate the more moderate majority that is the key to retaining their office.
In an era when those most active in politics are guided chiefly by overtly partisan media and their own social media echo chambers, the opportunity for disconnects from rank-and-file voters only grows.
At this early stage of the local campaign season, it is difficult to know where the missing voices of the moderate middle will fall, but there is no doubt they will be heard on Election Day. The question now is: Are there any candidates who can hear them from inside their partisan bubble?
