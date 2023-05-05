School Board member Harris Mahedavi took significant flack last week following his vent of frustration over being “beaten up” by public criticism while the division fails to communicate effectively the positive achievements of its educators and students.
We don’t disagree, but the failures are largely self-inflicted.
It’s not just that the division’s leaders have continued to promote the bunker mentality they adopted during the barrage from critics of their handling of COVID closures. And it’s not just that they’ve seemingly thrown gasoline on the culture-war fires at nearly every opportunity. For some inexplicable reason, they make it difficult to celebrate simple successes.
In two recent cases we’ve experienced—a story highlighting how students from schools known for their very different socio-economic demographics formed a new bond, and another this week putting the spotlight on a student seeking to address inequities she has seen on the playground—we’d expect the meritorious conduct to be celebrated by school leaders. Instead, the response was defensive—making it clear that both issues were being addressed somewhere in the division’s $1.6 billion budget. The reaction misses both the point and the opportunity.
Other opportunities have been missed as well. This year’s Regional Spelling Bee and Science and Engineering Fair—in pre-Covid days, events where the public would be encouraged to see first-hand the accomplishments of the county’s brightest students—seemed to pass with little fanfare.
And there continues to be a lockdown on media access. Beyond the ridiculous procedure seeking to have reporters register in advance to attend School Board meetings, their work also is hampered by attempts to control the narrative—every narrative—by limiting access to staff members who know best how to tell the stories and instead insisting on funneling questions through official channels inside the buttresses of Education Court.
Mr. Mahedavi is worried that the other stories aren’t being told. He should be.
