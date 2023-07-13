Decades after Frank Wolf helped wrestle control of National and Dulles airports out of the hands of politicians with the creation of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in 1987, the airports’ professional administrators again are battling meddling from Capitol Hill.
Fights over the perimeter rule and flight slot counts at Reagan National Airport now seemingly come twice each decade, with senators or representatives working to slip changes into the FAA reauthorization bill to benefit a back-home business or to make their cross-country commutes a bit shorter.
Individually, the gradual exceptions to the long-standing operational rules may appear benign, but they risk undermining the symbiotic balance that has proven critical to the success of both airports—and the growth of our region.
When airport leaders raise concerns about a push to alter their policies, their objections should carry weight. It is their primary responsibility, after all, to maximize the efficiency of their operations while accommodating the needs of the airlines and the customers they serve.
One need look no further than the airport noise challenges now being raised by the close-in new neighbors to Dulles Airport to see the consequences of putting political interests over the recommendations of the airport operators.
